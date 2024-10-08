Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A familiar face was appointed as manager of a National League club on Tuesday morning.

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has secured a return to the dugout after being named as new manager of National League club AFC Fylde.

The former Black Cats striker has been out of work since he left Hartlepool United at the end of last season after taking charge midway through the campaign. Phillips led Pools to seven wins in 16 appearances as they moved away from the relegation zone and finished the season sat in mid-table in non-league football’s top tier. The former England striker was widely expected to pen a new long-term deal to remain at the club but an initial offer was withdrawn and Phillips resumed media work with Sky Sports as he appeared as a pundit at Sunderland games on a number of occasions.

However, he will now return to management as he takes charge of Fylde following the departure of former manager Chris Beech. Phillips will oversee his first game as Coasters boss when his new side visit Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday and they will travel to the Chigwell Construction Stadium knowing only a win will help them escape the National League relegation zone. There are some intriguing fixtures lying in wait for Phillips, who will be assisted by former South Shields assistant manager Wess Brown, as Fylde host Gateshead in November before travelling to former club Hartlepool just two weeks later.

After confirming the appointment, Coasters club chairman David Haythornthwaite told the club website: “Firstly, I would like to thank Nathan Delfouneso and Chris Neal for stepping in and taking charge for the last five games, during which time they have not only steadied the ship but put a smile back on people’s faces. The search for the new manager has taken maybe a bit longer than people expected but this is reflective of the interest we had received in the position. Kevin was presented to us at an early stage and was invited with several others to Mill Farm for a lengthy interview and after that, was the clear favourite.

“However, it was important that we spoke to all concerned to make sure we had the very best candidate for the job. Once this was decided, late Friday afternoon, the weekend was spent finalising the contracts for both Kevin and his assistant, Wess and I am delighted everything is now concluded and Kevin and Wess are in the building. I am sure, like me, our fans will be excited with this appointment and that they will get behind Kevin and team from the very start which begins this Saturday with our exciting FA Cup tie against Rochdale.”