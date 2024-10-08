There was a mixture of intrigue and scepticism when Regis Le Bris was the surprise name chosen to take charge of Sunderland ahead of the new Championship season.

The French head coach was fresh from an unsuccessful battle against relegation from Ligue 1 with Lorient and had no experience of English football’s second tier. However, it would be safe to say Le Bris has gone some way to proving the doubters wrong by leading Sunderland to the top of the Championship table as the league action makes way for the second international break of the season.