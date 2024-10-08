Sunderland head into the second international break of the season sat on top of the Championship table.

Friday night’s dramatic 2-2 home draw against Leeds United ensured the Black Cats have lost just two of their opening nine league fixtures so far and remain unbeaten on home soil after winning four and drawing one of their five games at the Stadium of Light during the opening two months of the season.

Under new head coach Regis Le Bris, Sunderland have played an energetic, fast-paced style of football that has caused many opponents by surprise and has inspired the Black Cats to impressive wins against the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Burnley.

There has also been the sort of desire and commitment that any supporter loves to see from their players and that has led to some Sunderland players walking a disciplinary tightrope during the first two months. Players receiving five bookings before the nineteenth game of the season will receive a one-match ban - and there are some big names in the Championship that are just one yellow card away from that punishment.