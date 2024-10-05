Clark reflects on 'tough week' as Gateshead rally to beat Wealdstone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gateshead lie in fourth place in the National League table after battling to a home win against Wealdstone.

Ben Clark believes Gateshead put a ‘pleasing end’ on a challenging week by scrapping their way to a narrow home win against Wealdstone.

The Heed legend stepped into an interim manager role following the departure of former manager Rob Elliot to League One club Crawley Town earlier this week and oversaw a win against Middlesbrough Under-21s just hours after the former Newcastle United goalkeeper’s exit was confirmed. There appeared to be something of a hangover from the events of the week as Gateshead put in a laboured display during the opening 45 minutes on Saturday afternoon but improved notably after half-time against a Wealdstone side that are clearly in a false position in the National League table.

Jovan Malcolm celebrates after scoring the only goal of Gateshead's home win against Wealdstone (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

The introduction of substitutes Jovan Malcolm, Kain Adom and Charlie Colkett reaped dividends as the trio wrestled momentum back towards their own side and gradually the Stones were broken down. With 72 minutes on the clock, the breakthrough was found as Adom’s power and persistence allowed the winger to set up Callum Whelan. The former Manchester United midfielder saw his show blocked but the ball popped up to Malcolm, who made no mistake to give the Heed a hard earned three points and ensure their interim manager was able to deliver a position reaction to his side’s win.

He said: “There’s no denying it’s been a tough week and you are just hoping the lads respond the way you want them to and it was never really in question. They are a dream to be around, a good group with good personalities. I love a one-nil, I do love a one-nil and I always have because you know you’ve had to play well and defend well. We knew it would be tough after all of our analysis on them and they’ve been in a lot of games but have lost by the odd goal. They play good football, the league table doesn’t do them justice because they’re a really good side and we’ve had to work really hard to put a pleasing end on a difficult week.”

Gateshead will now turn their attention towards Tuesday night’s trip to Tamworth and they visit the Lamb Ground knowing a win would take them to within one point of league leaders Barnet. However, the immediate concern will be finding a permanent successor to Elliot and Clark believes the new man will take charge of a strong dressing room and backroom staff.

He said: “I’ve said to Neil (Pinkerton, Gateshead chairman) and the board that I’m always here if they want me to be involved in the process. I’ll give my input but I speak to Neil everyday and that’s one thing I haven’t missed, speaking to chairman everyday. I must stress the importance of the all of the lads, the backroom staff, the volunteers, the analysis lads and everyone because they’ve made it really easy here. I speak to Neil, he said he’s meeting people over the next few days and it’s always nice to give a new management team a team to come into that is successful.”

Gateshead: Brooks, Radcliffe, Tinkler, Jones, Allan (Adom), Hannant, Booty, Allan, Hannant, Booty, Newton (Worman), Whelan (Beck), Butterfield (Colkett), Oseni (Malcolm) Subs: Basey, Haunstrop

Wealdstone: Howes, Boldewijn, Cook, Barrett, Mason, Dyer, Wells-Morrison, Obiero, Ashford (Hutchinson), Thorpe (Georgiou), McFarlane (Sandat) Subs: Adams, Woodman, Scott, Cesay