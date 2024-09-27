It has been a fine start to the season for Regis Le Bris and Sunderland.

Despite the air of mystery that met the former Lorient head coach’s arrival on Wearside, the French boss has guided his side to one of their best starts to a season for many a year. The league campaign began with four consecutive wins before Le Bris suffered a first league defeat with a 3-2 defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

However, the Black Cats bounced back in some style as an exquisite finish from young midfielder Chris Rigg was enough to see of North East neighbours Middlesbrough and ensure Sunderland travel to Watford on Saturday sat just a point behind Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Le Bris has favoured an attacking style of play during the early months of his reign at the Stadium of Light - but how have Sunderland coped with the physical nature in the second tier and how does their fair play record stand up against their rivals across the division? Let’s take a look...

