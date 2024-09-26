Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All of the latest Sunderland news, reactions, and analysis with The Roar podcast.

The Roar podcast returns this week with all of the usual news, reaction, and analysis following Sunderland’s 1-0 win over local rivals Middlesbrough on Saturday lunchtime.

Echo writers Phil Smith, James Copley, and Jason Jones are on hand to take a look back over everything that happened at the Stadium of Light, from contentious refereeing decisions, to towering defensive debuts, to Chris Rigg’s customary sprinkling of magic - and there’s also plenty of chat about an unexpected piece of transfer news on Wearside following the deal to bring Republic of Ireland striker and free agent Aaron Connolly to the North East. We take a closer look at how his arrival makes for a marked departure from Sunderland’s usual transfer strategy, while also examining what it could mean for several members of Regis Le Bris’ current squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Elsewhere, there’s also a look ahead to Saturday’s Championship clash against Watford, as well as a discussion on the futures of Adil Aouchiche and Abdoulah Ba following their goal-scoring turns for the U21s over the weekend.

You can watch the full episode here, or via the video player at the top of this article. The Roar is recorded weekly, is also available on YouTube, and can be watched on Shots TV, Freeview channel 262.