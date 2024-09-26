Sunderland's net spend vs league position compared to Championship rivals Burnley, West Brom & Co - gallery

Sunderland have made an impressive start to the new Championship season

Sunderland have won five of their first six league fixtures so far this season. They won 1-0 at home to Middlesbrough last time out with midfielder Chris Rigg scoring the winner in the first-half.

The Black Cats turned to former FC Lorient boss Regis Le Bris as their new manager over the summer. He arrived in England as a bit of an unknown quantity but he has become a popular man at the Stadium of Light already as his side prepare to face Watford this weekend.

Here is a look at a Championship table based on transfer net spend vs league position, with data from Transfermarkt...

Net spend: £108.8m, league position: 6th (-5)

1. Leeds

Net spend: £108.8m, league position: 6th (-5) | Getty Images

Net spend: £47.8m, league position: 3rd (-1)

2. Burnley

Net spend: £47.8m, league position: 3rd (-1) | (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

Net spend: £32m, league position: 5th (-2)

3. Sheffield United

Net spend: £32m, league position: 5th (-2) | Getty Images

Net spend: £25m, league position: 8th (-4)

4. Watford

Net spend: £25m, league position: 8th (-4) | Getty Images

