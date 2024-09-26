Sunderland have won five of their first six league fixtures so far this season. They won 1-0 at home to Middlesbrough last time out with midfielder Chris Rigg scoring the winner in the first-half.
The Black Cats turned to former FC Lorient boss Regis Le Bris as their new manager over the summer. He arrived in England as a bit of an unknown quantity but he has become a popular man at the Stadium of Light already as his side prepare to face Watford this weekend.
Here is a look at a Championship table based on transfer net spend vs league position, with data from Transfermarkt...
