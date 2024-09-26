Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Sunderland pair Duncan Watmore and George Honeyman have shone for Millwall so far this season

Millwall manager Neil Harris has heaped praise on ex-Sunderland attacker Duncan Watmore - as well as fellow former Black Cat George Honeyman - following impressive starts to the new Championship campaign from the pair.

While Harris’ side have taken just five points from their opening six matches, Watmore in particular has caught the eye in recent weeks, scoring five goals over the course of that period. Indeed, only another former Sunderland player, Josh Maja of West Brom, has recorded more in the second tier so far this season.

And Watmore’s manager is of the belief that the 30-year-old is playing the best football of his career to date. Speaking to the South London Press, Harris said: “His numbers are there - his goals and assists are there. His contribution with minutes on the pitch is there.

“He will be the first to admit he is in the form of his career. I’m just giving him a platform to play to his strengths. To enable him to be the best player he can. Him and Romain [Esse] are looking a real threat in terms of the way they play the game and the freedom they are allowed to roam. It is getting the best out of both players.

“Duncan has backed it up with goal contributions - as good as anyone in the league. We want to keep him in that good space and keep that confidence. I’ve really enjoyed working with him - he is so popular with the lads and such a good, humble human being. He is a brilliant professional who just loves playing and scoring. I just want to keep encouraging him to do it. The three players that are behind our number nine at the moment are in unbelievably good form.”

Harris also went on to mention the work of Sunderland academy graduate Honeyman, who has been on the books at The Den since 2022, having left the Stadium of Light three years prior. He said: “Duncan and Romain’s numbers speak for themselves and George Honeyman’s performances speak for themselves, it is just that end product that is lacking from G’s game at the moment but we’re confident that will come. They are a big part of our creative game at the moment.”