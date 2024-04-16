Millwall player George Honeyman 'desperate' to play against Sunderland amid injury issue
Former Sunderland captain George Honeyman is ‘desperate’ to play against his former club this weekend but is carrying an injury issue.
Honeyman rose through the ranks at the Academy of Light and was named captain for the 2018-19 campaign by Jack Ross having broken into the senior squad during the club's relegation from the Championship.
The midfielder then moved to Hull City, where he was player of the season, as they beat Sunderland to promotion during 2020-21 before moving to Millwall at the beginning of last campaign. However, the 29-year-year midfielder missed Saturday’s 3-1 win over Cardiff with the shoulder injury sustained in last week’s victory against Leicester City.
Ahead of the clash against Sunderland, Lions head coach Neil Harris said: “It will be an ongoing one – it is really how the shoulder settles.”He is desperate to be involved at Sunderland, his former club, and, if he is not, to be involved in the last home game of the season. He is an absolute winner and desperate to play football as part of the group.
“We have to be careful with George that we are not pushing too hard that we have any longer-term damage to the shoulder. That is a fine balance at the moment. It really will be a tight call with George on whether he is back on the training pitch on Thursday and Friday – to be involved this weekend – or it could go the other way and we call it for this season and look at getting him ready for pre-season. It’s a huge 48 hours for George.”
