Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland captain George Honeyman is ‘desperate’ to play against his former club this weekend but is carrying an injury issue.

Honeyman rose through the ranks at the Academy of Light and was named captain for the 2018-19 campaign by Jack Ross having broken into the senior squad during the club's relegation from the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder then moved to Hull City, where he was player of the season, as they beat Sunderland to promotion during 2020-21 before moving to Millwall at the beginning of last campaign. However, the 29-year-year midfielder missed Saturday’s 3-1 win over Cardiff with the shoulder injury sustained in last week’s victory against Leicester City.

Ahead of the clash against Sunderland, Lions head coach Neil Harris said: “It will be an ongoing one – it is really how the shoulder settles.”He is desperate to be involved at Sunderland, his former club, and, if he is not, to be involved in the last home game of the season. He is an absolute winner and desperate to play football as part of the group.