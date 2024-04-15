Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former England striker Gary Lineker has told Championship title contenders Leicester City to ‘get a grip’ after the latest blow in their bid to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Foxes have looked all but certain to secure a return to the top tier for the vast majority of the season after Enzo Maresca oversaw a remarkable turnaround in fortunes during his first season in charge at the King Power Stadium. But six defeats in their last ten games have led to something of a wobble from the Foxes and they are now in danger of slipping out of the automatic promotion places after the likes of Leeds United, Southampton and current leaders Ipswich Town all took advantage of their recent dip in form.

Former Foxes striker Lineker assessed his club’s bid to return to the Premier League and delivered a stern warning ahead of the final three games of the season as he spoke on Monday’s episode of the Rest is Football podcast.

Lineker said: "If you have gone to Millwall and then gone all the way down to Plymouth, which is a long way, and your team hasn’t scored a goal or performed at all, then I am sure there will be a few rumbles. I mean, I have got lots of Leicester fans who are friends and family, including three of my lads, and we are all bloody grumbling. But, we also know the results have been so favourable, even after they have lost it is still in Leicester’s hands to go up.

"They have got three of their last four games at home, but come on lads. Get a grip. Get a grip! Make it happen. Don’t just hope it happens. Get out there, make it happen. Stop trembling, stop being nervous. Get out there, score some goals, have some fun, play some football, entertain the crowd, win the bloody title and get back in the Premier League. There you go, there is my team talk."

The Foxes can reclaim their place at the top of the table when they host play-off contenders West Bromwich Albion on Saturday lunchtime.

Serie A interest in Liverpool prospect shining at Hull City

Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho has won plenty of plaudits during his time on loan at Hull City - and his form with the Tigers has also captured attention from several clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fabio Carvalho scored twice for Hull City. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

The former Fulham winger endured a somewhat underwhelming first half to the season as he struggled to make an impact with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and was recalled by Liverpool midway through the campaign. A rather more successful loan spell has played out at Hull and that has led to interest from a number of clubs in Italy - according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.