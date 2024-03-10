Sunderland's hopes of closing the gap on the Championship play-off places were dealt yet another blow on Saturday afternoon when they fell to a 4-2 defeat at Southampton.

The Saints looked well on their way to a comfortable three points when an early opener from Stuart Armstrong and a penalty from former Newcastle United forward Alun Armstrong gave the hosts a two-goal lead by the time the half-time whistle was blown at St Mary's Stadium.

But Sunderland roared back into the game and gave themselves hope of claiming what would have been an impressive point with two goals in nine minutes from Romaine Mundle and Jobe Bellingham. Their efforts would count for nothing as Southampton reclaimed their lead with a Joe Rothwell goal 13 minutes from time and the on-loan Bournemouth midfielder doubled his tally moments later to secure the points for his side.

The result has left the Black Cats 11 points six places from the play-off spots - but where are Sunderland predicted to finish in this season's Championship?