The stakes are high at both ends of the Championship table as the promotion, play-off and relegation battles reach their climax over the next three weeks.

At the top end of the table, Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town are all involved in a thrilling race for the top and automatic promotion. A number of clubs will believe they are still in with a chance of claiming a play-off place and as many as seven clubs are involved in the battle avoid joining already relegated Rotherham United in League One next season.

For Sunderland, the aim over the remaining three games of a difficult campaign will simply be to take maximum points from home games with Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday and a final away day of the season at Watford.

With passions and stakes running high over the coming weeks, keeping your discipline will be key - but how does the Black Cats disciplinary record compare to their rivals across the Championship?

1 . Sheffield Wednesday 95 yellow cards - 5 red cards

2 . Stoke City 100 yellow cards - 3 red cards