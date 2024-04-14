There were joyous scenes in the away end at The Hawthorns as Sunderland claimed an impressive win at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday afternoon.

After failing to take maximum points from their previous three games, little was expected of the Black Cats as they faced a Baggies side that are firmly in the push for a Championship play-off place as the season rapidly approaches its climax.

Pierre Ekwah proved to be the matchwinner for Sunderland as he struck the only goal of the game in first-half injury-time to set off raucous celebrations amongst the travelling faithful.

All eyes are now on Saturday’s game against Millwall as the Black Cats look to end a run of five games without a win at the Stadium of Light.

There is sure to be another big crowd that will provide significant backing for Mike Dodds and his players - but how does the Stadium of Light’s average attendance compare to other grounds around the Championship?