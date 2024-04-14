Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Footage has emerged of Sunderland defender Dan Ballard celebrating Pierre Ekwah’s goal against West Brom in the Championship last Saturday.

The former Arsenal man came in for flak from Baggies players and fans after a strong tackle on ex-Black Cat Josh Maja sidelined the striker for a considerable length of time during the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light earlier this season.

Mike Dodds’ side spent most of the first half camped inside their own half, yet were given a helping hand when Albion striker Brandon Thomas-Asante was sent off after receiving two bookings, the second for a foul on Ballard.

Ekwah then opened the scoring just before the half-time whistle, putting the visitors in a commanding position with footage of Ballard celebrating in front of West Brom fans at The Hawthorns emerging online after the clash.

Ballard also celebrated passionately in front of the away end after the match, letting out a big roar with his arms aloft and fists clenched.

“I got a lot of stick in this game so that probably added a bit of energy with the fans at the full-time whistle,” Ballard told The Echo when asked about going over to the Sunderland supporters after the full-time whistle. “It was maybe just a release of energy. It was just nice after having all that stick to get through the game with a clean sheet and a win.”

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan was critical of Ballard after the game. "For me, it was unfair that in the first game, they injured Maja," he said.

"It was a terrible action. It was unbelievable. The player who scored that day injured a player and the referee didn't send him off or give him a yellow card. It was ridiculous - not just because it was against us, I am talking about football. If somebody today breaks their limits with two actions, they're two yellow cards. When you have a yellow card, you must control yourself.