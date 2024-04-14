Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland ended a three-match winless run by beating West Brom 1-0 at the Hawthorns - and there was plenty to discuss after the match.

The Black Cats were second best for most of the first half but were given a numerical advantage when Albion striker Brandon Thomas-Asante was shown two yellow cards in quick succession - committing late challenges on Jack Clarke and Dan Ballard.

Pierre Ekwah then scored the game’s only goal on the stroke of half-time, converting Callum Styles’ in-swinging corner with an excellent first-time finish. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Fans get first glimpse of new hummel gear

Sunderland announced this week that hummel would be taking over as their new kit partner for the 2024/25 campaign, signing an initial five-year deal with the sportswear company.

Next season’s kits are yet to be revealed, yet Sunderland’s squad did arrive at the Hawthorns wearing the new retro range tracksuits, which resemble the club’s tops worn by the 1992 FA Cup finalists at Wembley.

Chelsea loanee returns to the squad

Sunderland boss Mike Dodds named an unchanged side following Tuesday’s goalless draw against Leeds at Elland Road, with Timothee Pembele and Callum Styles once again starting as the side’s wing-backs.

There was one change on the team’s bench, with Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow returning to squad, as Leo Hjelde dropped out. Burstow was an unused substitute at the Hawthorns, with the striker highly unlikely to return to Sunderland next season following his loan spell at the Stadium of Light.

Ex-Sunderland duo not involved

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan made four changes to his starting XI following the Baggies’ 2-0 win over Rotherham on Wednesday. Former Sunderland midfielder Yann M’Vila was one of the players who dropped to the bench, while ex-Black Cats striker Josh Maja was left out of the squad.

Maja has only just returned from an ankle injury, which he sustained playing against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light back in December. The forward played for West Brom’s under-21s side against Manchester City on Friday as he builds up his fitness.

Dan Ballard defended by Sunderland supporters

It was Dan Ballard’s tackle on Maja which caused the striker’s ankle injury, an incident which West Brom supporters hadn’t forgotten about. The Sunderland defender was booed from the start by the home contingent, before the away fans responded with chants of ‘there’s only one Dan Ballard.’

