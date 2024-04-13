The Black Cats announced that iconic supplier hummel would be taking over as their new kit partner from July of this year, signing an initial five-year deal in what is said to be a multi-million pound contract.

The new kits for next season are yet to be revealed but the first gear from the soon to be revealed retro range was on show at The Hawthorns, with Sunderland's first-team squad sporting the new tracksuit in the build up to the game. The design is a nod to the pre-match tops worn by the 1992 FA Cup finalists at Wembley. The kits themselves are also when released expected to be a nod to hummel's kits during their previous spell as Sunderland's kit supplier.