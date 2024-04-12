Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds has admitted that Sunderland will need to consider their midfield depth moving into next season, but has said that Yann M'Vila would not have been the answer for this season at least.

Sunderland have lacked depth and arguably experience in midfield since Corry Evans suffered an ACL injury last season, with the club captain near a return but still not quite ready for inclusion in the matchday squad. M'Vila was heavily linked by the French media with a return to the club where he remains a fan favourite for his exploits in the club's great escape under Sam Allardyce, but then head coach Michael Beale made clear that discussions had not been advanced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Sunderland's interim boss accepts that there a player of M'Vila's profile and stature could help the squad in the long run, he has said that signing him in January would have bene unlikely to have made a major impact in what has been a bitterly disappointing second half of the season.

"“I think the midfield is probably an area that needs addressing moving forwards, but what I would say about Yann M’Vila is that [midweek] was his first game he’s played [started] for West Brom.

"I don’t know what the circumstances are for him, or for West Brom, but if we had signed him in January, then in the same circumstances, we would only have been seeing him with four games to go. In terms of that situation, that’s the point I would make to people. He’s only made his first start now, so he probably wouldn’t have helped us [in the short term]. However, I do feel there are a number of positions that need more depth. I think midfield is just one of a number of those positions. The club has a really strong core and all the minutes these lads are getting will stand them in really good stead for next season, but of course we can’t just expect them to go again.

Mike Dodds is expecting Carlos Corberan to make changes from the win over Rotherham United in midweek, which could see M'Vila drop to the bench. Former Sunderland striker Josh Maja is also nearing a return to fitness after suffering an injury in the return fixture, though Corberan has revealed since Dodds spoke this afternoon that he will not be in the squad and will instead play in the U21s side on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They might both be involved although if I’m honest, I’ll be surprised if they both start," Dodds said.