Sunderland have confirmed that hummel will take over as the club’s new kit partner from July of this year.

The announcement has been eagerly anticipated ever since the club confirmed that they would be seeking a new agreement following their partnership with Nike and the Just Sport group. Sunderland and hummel have agreed an initial five-year partnership, which the club say is a multi-million pound agreement and one of the biggest commercial deals in their history.

The announcement is likely to be greeted with delight by supporters, with hummel designing some of the club’s most iconic kits during their previous stint as supplier - including the FA Cup final kit in 1992.

Sunderland’s Chief Brand and Commercial Officer David Bruce said that the agreement would be ‘fully bespoke’ to the club.

“We have been working on this agreement throughout the season and we are delighted to welcome hummel back to Sunderland,” Bruce said.

“Although multiple global brands expressed an interest in SAFC, our ownership group made it clear that any agreement had to be fully bespoke and custom to our Club. hummel shone through from day one, demonstrating an understanding of Sunderland that fully embraces our culture and our future. We are thrilled with the collections planned for this summer and beyond, with further developments to our retail and servicing operations also being finalised. Our fans deserve the best and this agreement represents that – it’s for our people, our Club, and our city.”

Hummel UK’s CEO, Neil Burke, said: “We are thrilled to announce our long-term partnership with Sunderland AFC. With boundless excitement, we embrace our reunion with Sunderland 30 years after the chevrons left the iconic kit. Reaffirming our presence in the heart of English football, our return not only underscores the enduring significance of our partnership but also highlights the pivotal role of the English market in our global strategy.