Three key Sunderland players linked with summer transfer exits ahead of busy summer for Kristjaan Speakman
Sunderland are set for a busy summer once again with the club still hunting for a permanent success or to Michael Beale, who was sacked earlier this year after just seven games in charge.
The Black Cats will also be active in the transfer market when the summer window opens following the end of the 2023-24 season with incomings expected alongside some potential high-profile outgoings.
Sunderland are not expected to engage in a firesale of all of their best players yet several first-team squad members continue to be linked with big moves. Here, we take a look at the main transfer headlines that you may have missed:
Jobe Bellingham latest
Lazio are reportedly interested in 18-year-old Sunderland youth prodigy Jobe Bellingham this summer as the Italian giants eye a youth-based overhaul under new coach Tudor.
Jobe is also said to be attracting interest from European giants Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur. Jobe has played 41 times for Sunderland since signing from Birmingham City last summer and has chipped in with eight goal contributions.
Anthony Patterson exit links
Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is reportedly attracting transfer interest ahead of the summer transfer window. Reports have claimed that Liverpool have watched Patterson “closely” as they prepare for a possible vacancy to open up during the post-season break.
Premier League title rivals Arsenal are also said to be interested alongside Championship duo Leeds United and Leicester City. Scottish champions Celtic have also watched the youngster regularly this season as they look for a replacement for the retiring Joe Hart.
Patterson signed a new five-year deal last September and has been rated between £10million and £20million by various outlets.
Jack Clarke transfer talk
Former Leeds United and Tottenham man Jack Clarke has two years left on his present deal amid transfer speculation. Lazio placed two bids for the 23-year-old last January after Burnley had shown interest last summer. Southampton are also said to be keen on a £15million deal.
The attacker, who has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in the Championship this season, has just returned from injury after suffering ankle ligament damage against Birmingham City at the end of February.
