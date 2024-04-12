Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against West Brom - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?
The Black Cats held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw on Tuesday, recording their fourth clean sheet in five matches. West Brom are another team targeting promotion this season, with Carlos Corberan’s side sitting fifth in the table.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face West Brom at the Hawthorns:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The Sunderland keeper has kept four clean sheets in his last five matches and dealt well with set-pieces during Tuesday’s goalless draw at Leeds. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume played on the right of a back three against Leeds as he was told to keep tabs on winger Crysencio Summerville. Despite some challenging moments, the Sunderland defender stuck to his task. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien was very fortunate to get away with a handball in the second half against Leeds. Aside from that, the Sunderland defender had a good game on the whole and helped his side keep another clean sheet. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Dan Ballard
After picking up an early yellow card at Leeds, the centre-back did well to not pick up another caution while seeing out his defensive duties. Photo: Frank Reid