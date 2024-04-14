Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some Darlington fans have hailed Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young as ‘better’ than Jordan Pickford at the same age.

The 17-year-old shot-stopper joined the National League North side on loan earlier this season with The Quakers fighting relegation under the stewardship of former Newcastle United player Steve Watson.

However, since joining Darlington, the club have won 10 out of the 13 games Young has started in - and secured safety with a 3-1 at home against Farsley Celtic on Saturday afternoon. Young was presented with Darlo’s Young Player of the Season award following the clash.

Young is now drawing comparisons to England and Everton number one Jordan Pickford, who also rose through the ranks at the Academy of Light after a loan spell at Darlington back in 2012, where he made 17 appearances.

Darlington fan Simon Brodie said on social media: “At this age, he’s better than Pickford. More composed. Just exudes his confidence. I get it’s at a different level, but I’m stating it now, he’s a future England number one. He's the real deal.

Another Quakers fan added: “He’s been absolutely fantastic!! If Patterson moves on this summer!! Matty Young would be more than capable of stepping up!!!”

Another Darlington fan on social media commented: “We’ve been lucky to have had you playing a huge part in that. We’ll be cheering you every step of what promises to be a stellar career Matt.”

Sue Shaw added: “You have the bravery and the heart of a lion. You will go all the way to the top. Thank you for giving us this opportunity to see you close up and helping Darlo turn their fortunes around. Good luck for the future.”

Sunderland have a long and storied history of producing stellar goalkeepers; from Jarrow-born Jimmy Thrope in the 1930s and FA Cup-winning hero Jimmy Montgomery to England international Pickford and current Sunderland number-one Anthony Patterson, who made his 105th consecutive league appearance for the club against West Brom last Saturday.