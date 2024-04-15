Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Millwall at the Stadium of Light – with players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win at West Brom on Saturday, with Mike Dodds’ side keeping their fifth clean sheet in six matches. Millwall, meanwhile, have won their last two fixtures against Leicester and Cardiff, moving Neil Harris’ side six points clear of the relegation zone.