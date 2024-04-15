The Black Cats got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win at West Brom on Saturday, with Mike Dodds’ side keeping their fifth clean sheet in six matches. Millwall, meanwhile, have won their last two fixtures against Leicester and Cardiff, moving Neil Harris’ side six points clear of the relegation zone.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Millwall injury and team news ahead of their match at the Stadium of Light:
1. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. Sunderland hope the full-back will be able to play again this season after stepping up his recovery at the Academy of Light. Photo: Frank Reid
2. George Honeyman (Millwall) - DOUBT
The former Sunderland captain was forced off with a shoulder injury during Millwall's win over Leicester this month. He wasn't named in the squad to face Cardiff last week. Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. Corry Evans (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Evans is nearing his long-awaited first-team return after sustaining an ACL injury in January last year. The midfielder did play for Sunderland’s under-21s side last month but then suffered a minor setback in training. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Murray Wallace (Millwall) - OUT
The defender, who has made 30 Championship appearances this season, has been ruled out for the rest with a back injury. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo