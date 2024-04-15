Sunderland legends are 'on their way' to Atletico Bilbao for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A host of former Sunderland football stars will “cycle” more than 1,000 miles for charity later this week.

Chris Turner, Julio Arca and Lee Cattermole will be joined by TV presenters, representatives of the NHS in Sunderland and regional business leaders -including Leo Pearlman of Fulwell 73 - on a sponsored, simulated cycle ride to Bilbao.

Cycling through the night

It will all take place at the Fans Museum and the aim is to raise enough money to send a group of fans away to play a match against supporters of Atletico Bilbao.

The fantastic idea was explained by Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley who said: “While the Museum is a great place for footie fans to visit on match days, or even on those days when “The Lads” are not at home, our work is not just about football memorabilia.

“We’re looking to raise £10,000 to take a group of fans, who have all had to deal with their own mental health issues, to play a match against supporters of the cup winners, Atletico Bilbao, in the Basque country, and also to play another future match in Ireland against our Irish Supporters branch.

A huge opportunity for the fans

“All of the money raised will be used to cover the costs of equipment and passports for those who don't have them, and for travelling and accommodation for both the game in the Basque country and the match in Ireland”.

Kick starting the cycle ride will be Enrico Milani who is an ambassador for the Fans Museum and co- founder of the Italian branch of the Sunderland Supporters.

He is travelling from Italy to be there for the sponsored cycle ride.

“Enrico is an accomplished cyclist and actually rode his bike, eight years ago, from Italy to Sunderland,” said Michael.

It’s a 1,125 mile challenge

“He will be cycling a number of hours next weekend to help ensure the target is reached and helping to ensure the Fans Museum Health Hub is promoted.”

All of the cyclists will take it in stages to rack up the 1125 miles, from Monkwearmouth to Bilbao.

They will even be cycling through the night at the Fans Museum. The ride starts at 2pm on Friday, April 19 and finishes at 2om on Saturday April 20, before Sunderland’s home game against Millwall.

More than 60 people regularly attend the Museum’s mental health hub.

‘We are very much community focused’

“We are very much community focused and currently, the work of our mental health hub involves supporting young and old who are dealing with, or have had to deal with, their own mental health issues,” said Michael.

Everyone is welcome to drop in at the Fans Museum to cheer on the cyclists.