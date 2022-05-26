Loading...

Watch: This is Sunderland - Michael Ganley on the work and future of the Fans Museum

This is Sunderland.

By Graham Murray
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 1:02 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

What do those three words bring to mind for you?

And yes, we know there may be the odd mickey-taking answer to the question. There’s no more mackem a quality than our sharp sense of humour.

But this city and its people have a lot to celebrate – whether it’s a place or a person, or just our approach to life.

Watch Michael's chat with our reporter Kevin Clark.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

In the first of a new series, we’re asking Wearside folk about their passions – what it is that makes Sunderland special to them.For Michael Ganley, it’s a project he’s poured his heart and soul into: The Fans Museum.

SunderlandWearside