Watch: This is Sunderland - Michael Ganley on the work and future of the Fans Museum

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What do those three words bring to mind for you?

And yes, we know there may be the odd mickey-taking answer to the question. There’s no more mackem a quality than our sharp sense of humour.

But this city and its people have a lot to celebrate – whether it’s a place or a person, or just our approach to life.

Watch Michael's chat with our reporter Kevin Clark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...