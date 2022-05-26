Watch: This is Sunderland - Michael Ganley on the work and future of the Fans Museum

What do those three words bring to mind for you?
And yes, we know there may be the odd mickey-taking answer to the question. There’s no more mackem a quality than our sharp sense of humour.
But this city and its people have a lot to celebrate – whether it’s a place or a person, or just our approach to life.
In the first of a new series, we’re asking Wearside folk about their passions – what it is that makes Sunderland special to them.For Michael Ganley, it’s a project he’s poured his heart and soul into: The Fans Museum.