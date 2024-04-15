There are just three games remaining in what has been a challenging season for Sunderland as they have struggled to match the levels they reached in their first season back in the Championship.

Just 12 months ago, Tony Mowbray was piecing together the final touches of what would become a successful push for a play-off place. Now, with interim head coach Mike Dodds in charge following the departure of Mowbray’s successor Michael Beale, the Black Cats are sat firmly in mid-table, with any dreams of a play-off challenge just a distant memory.

There is still a desire to end the season with a positive run of form and Dodds’ side still have home games against Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday and an away day at Watford to take care of before the campaign comes to a close. But how is Sunderland’s form ahead of the final three games of the season and how does it compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Sheffield Wednesday Points over last six games: 6

Huddersfield Town Points over last six games: 6