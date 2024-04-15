Mike Dodds praised for tactical tweaks as former Sunderland stars celebrate promotion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard has given an insight into the tactical tweaks that have helped the Black Cats move on from their heavy home defeat against Blackburn Rovers.

Since suffering a 5-1 loss at the Stadium of Light two weeks ago, Sunderland have kept three successive clean sheets to take five points from a home game with Bristol City and challenging away days at promotion candidates Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion. That has laid the platform for what is hoped to be a more positive end to a challenging season - and former Arsenal defender Ballard has paid tribute to interim head coach Mike Dodds for the changes he has made in recent weeks.

Speaking about the reaction after the Blackburn defeat, Ballard said: “I think take that game out of it, we have been very solid and limited very good teams to not very much. We have probably sacrificed a little bit at the top end of the pitch, we haven’t scored as many goals as what we would like. That has been the story of this season I think.

“I feel comfortable in that back four, back five. Whatever system we play the gaffer’s tactics are spot on every week, even against Blackburn that was down to the players. He’s a brilliant coach and sets us up perfectly every week. It’s about us keeping our concentration.”

Black Cats await fitness updates ahead of Millwall clash

Sunderland will face Millwall in their penultimate home game of a season of change at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

A campaign that got underway with Tony Mowbray in charge, stuttered following the appointment of Michael Beale, and has provided mixed fortunes under interim boss Mike Dodds is now in its final fortnight. With the Millwall meeting next on the agenda, Dodds is hoping for positive news on the injury front with updates awaited on Dennis Cirkin and Corry Evans.

Former Black Cats quartet celebrate promotion

There were celebrations for a number of players and coaches with connections to Sunderland at the weekend as Wrexham earned promotion into League One with a 6-0 demolition of Forest Green Rovers.

Andy Cannon (L) has won promotion to the Sky Bet League One with Wrexham. He last played in the division with Portsmouth in 2021. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Managed by former Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson, the Welsh outfit made it two promotions on the bounce with a comfortable win in front of over 11,000 supporters at the Racecourse Ground. Former Sunderland winger James McClean played the entire 90 minutes, Steven Fletcher came off the bench during the second-half and Callum McFadzean was an unused substitute during the game.