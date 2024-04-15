Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has guided Wrexham to promotion from League Two.

The Welsh club will now play their football in League One from the start of the 2024-25 season after promotion from the National League last campaign under Parkinson.

Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - also have three former Sunderland players on their books.

Steven Fletcher, 37, joined the club last summer after stints with Wolves, Sunderland, Burnley, Hibs, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City during his long career. The striker has netted seven times in 20 games for Parkinson this campaign.

Fletcher was also joined at Wrexham last summer by former Wigan Athletic, Sunderland and Stoke City winger James McClean. The 35-year-old has featured 31 times in all competitions for the Welsh outfit, netting three goals in the process.

Former Sunderland left-back Callum McFadzean also plays for Wrexham alongside McClean and Fletcher under Parkinson and has appeared 32 times in all competitions so far this season.

"Rob rang up - I don't think he was expecting me to answer - so I've had a great chat with him," Parkinson said after winning promotion. "Obviously him and Ryan would have loved to have been here today.

"They deserve a lot of credit obviously because the support they've given myself and all the staff and the backing they give all the players as well. They deserve this and I'm sure they will be celebrating wherever they are in the US.

"Owning a football club is tough. It's not an easy job and you've got to savour these promotions. We're building a structure underneath and I think that's really important with the academy.

"I think that's very important for the future of the club and the owners obviously recognise that and we had to get back in the league to do that.

"There's great people been employed in our academy and they are going to work hard to get some good young players because that's going to be key as the club progresses."