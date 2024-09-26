Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have launched two new major initiatives

Sunderland have announced two special week-long celebrations to honour both the history of the club and the service of many of its supporters.

‘Founders’ Week’, which will run from October 21st to 27th, will celebrate the club’s proud history and culminate in a ‘throwback matchday’ when Oxford United visit the Stadium of Light. The club have partnered with Beamish Museum ‘to deliver an interactive matchday experience for supporters of all ages’.

Sunderland will then celebrate the region and the club’s close connection with the armed force in ‘Heroes’ Week’ from November 4th to 11th, including at the home fixture against Coventry City on November 9th. A number of special events have been planned of which more details are due to be released, including an evening with SAS: Who Dares Wins stars Jason Fox, Mark Billingham, and SAFC fan Chris Oliver.

Sunderland’s Chief Business Officer David Bruce said: “We wanted to create two themed weeks this season to celebrate what makes our city and Club so special, and to connect with our communities and fans.

“Founders' Week will honour our Club’s 145-year history, highlighting its significance to people around the world. The second week, Heroes' Week, celebrates the deep connection between our region and our armed forces, paying tribute the service men and women who mean so much to Sunderland. Our ambition is to share the Club's story with a new generation, whilst forging a close bond and bringing new experiences to our loyal supporters. We hope each year we can build on these ideas and continue to champion the many unique people and qualities that make our Club and city unlike any other."

A full itinerary for the two weeks will be released over the coming days.