A surprise Euro superstar, an ex-Newcastle man and a former Sunderland-linked striker- who are the dangermen Le Bris should be wary of at Watford on Saturday?

Regis le Bris’ high flying Sunderland travel to Vicarage Road this weekend as they look to continue their fine early season form, writes Liam Caffry and Toby Phipps

The Black Cats have won five of their opening six Championship games and sit second in the table but face a stern test as Tom Cleverley’s side remain unbeaten at home.

The Hornets won their opening three league games but have been winless since with one draw and two defeats, most recently suffering a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Norwich.

But which of the Hornets’ men are most likely to sting Sunderland this Saturday?

Giorgi Chakvetadze

Georgian international Chakvetadze has had a strong start to the season with the attacking midfielder scoring a stunning free-kick at Millwall in Watford's 3-2 opening-day victory also notching two assists so far.

The 25-year-old will be most familiar to Sunderland fans for his eye-catching performances for Georgia at this summer’s Euros. Chakvetadze was a key part of the side that caused a shock by reaching the knockout stages of the tournament, even beating former champions Portugal in their final group game.

More recently, Chakvetadze scored and assisted in his side’s 4-1 Nations Cup hammering of Czechia.

Moussa Sissoko

Sissoko will be a familiar face to those on Wearside courtesy of the three and a half years he spent at Newcastle, where he made 133 appearances.

Watford’s captain, Sissoko has played every minute for the Hornets this season. The midfielder bagged his first goal of the season in late August, as Watford beat Derby 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

Sissoko is into his second spell with Watford having made 38 appearances in all competitions in the 2021/22 season as the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League.

Daniel Jebbison

Frontman Jebbison – once a target for Sunderland - is trying to rebuild his career after being frozen out at Sheffield United last season. After joining Bournemouth in the summer, Jebbison was immediately loaned out to the Hornets.

The 21-year-old was strongly linked with the Black Cats three years ago, eventually joining Burton Albion. He enjoyed his finest season in front of goal that year, scoring seven goals in 20 League One games.

Jebbison made his first start for the Hornets in their 4-1 defeat at Norwich on Saturday, missing a gilt-edged chance to put his side in front with the score at 1-1.