Is Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg one of the best young players in the world in his position?

Nobody on Wearside doubts Chris Rigg any more. But just how excited should the wider world be about Sunderland’s teenage prodigy?

Or, to put it another way: Is Rigg the best 17-year-old central midfielder in the world? Asks Thomas Bullock and Thomas Hansford

The teenage sensation made headlines again last weekend with his impudent backheeled winning goal against Middlesbrough. Rigg has risen through the ranks on Wearside and Regis Le Bris has answered fans’ calls for him to be fielded regularly in the Championship.

The youngster is being watched by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including this year’s Champions League finalists, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. But what of his midfield contemporaries elsewhere in the world? And can any of them match him for ability and potential?

Chris Rigg – Sunderland

Featuring in six Championship games this season, Rigg is now a mainstay in the starting XI and has demonstrated a rare maturity for someone so young.

The second tier in England is by no means an easy step up from academy football, but Rigg has taken to it seamlessly. Rigg is a dynamic playmaker with a knack for arriving in the right position and receiving the ball with ease.

He has also shown another side to his game in not shying away from crunching tackles, as best seen in the build-up to Romaine Mundle’s goal against Portsmouth earlier this season. And then there was THAT goal against Boro . . .

Gabriel Carvalho – Internacional

A couple of months younger than Rigg, Carvalho has become a first-team regular for Internacional in Brazil’s Serie A in recent months, starting 10 games in a row before sitting out Sunday’s victory over Sao Paulo through suspension.

He has also broken into the Brazil Under-20 squad – traditionally, a launchpad for a career in the senior national side – this season. But while he has incredible balance and the ability to go past players with both feet, Carvalho is yet to be fielded regularly by Internacional in his natural advanced central midfield role, so is arguably behind Rigg in terms of development.

However, the size of his talent is underlined by the army of scouts who have watched him in recent months and rumours of interest – at £20m+ - from clubs including Arsenal.

Sebastian Olderheim – Stabæk

Olderheim currently plays his football in the second division of Norway for a team relegated from the top tier last season.

The attacking-minded midfielder has an impressive six goals and six assists in 22 league outings so far this season. He has built a strong reputation for his ability to play his way out of danger and be comfortable in tight pockets.

Olderheim is considered one of the top prospects in Norway and much like Rigg, has been linked with moves to major European clubs.

Rodrigo Mora – FC Porto B

Born a few weeks before Rigg, Mora – who made his Portugal Under-21 debut a fortnight ago - has made a big impression in his home country at a young age.

The midfielder is the youngest professional debutant in the history of Portuguese football and last season was named Porto’s young player of the year. So far this term, he has one goal in five league outings, but last year managed an impressive six-goal contributions across 28 games.

All of that, however, has come in the Portuguese second tier – the strength of which does not compare with the English Championship. Mora tends to play in a very advanced midfield role almost off the shoulder of a more traditional number nine and is a very exciting talent, technically.

But, unlike Rigg, he is yet to rise to the challenge of the physicality of regular first-team football.

Lazizbek Mirzaev – Lokomotiv Toshkent

Lazizbek Who, you may ask. Well, Rigg himself should recognise the name, as he has come up against the young Uzbek player – and come off worst against him – in the past.

Mirzaev underlined his ability at dead ball situations no better than with the free kick which saw Uzbekistan’s Under-17s knock their England counterparts – Rigg included – in the last 16 at the 2023 U17 World Cup.

Mirzaev plays his domestic football in Uzbekistan’s Superleague for Lokomotive – aka the Railroaders, and has made 12 league appearances so far this season. Another very attack-minded midfielder, Mirzaev scored on his Under-20 international debut earlier this week in a 7-0 win against Cambodia.

In addition to his set=piece prowess, and similar to Olderheim, Mirzaev is technically gifted and excels in orchestrating play and is more than capable of breaking defensive lines. However, the quality of the Uzbek domestic league and the fact that Rigg has eight months on him suggests the Sunderland man may emerge as the bigger star.

Sverre Nypan – Rosenborg

Arguably the best-known name on this list, Nypan is hailed as the biggest prospect to break through in Norway since Erling Haaland.

This season, he has six goals and six assists in 21 outings in the Norwegian top division, having managed five goals and one assist in 23 top-tier appearances as a 16-year-old last term. Nypan also made his Norway Under-21 debut earlier this month in a 1-0 win over Latvia U21.

As with the other midfielders on this list, Nypan plays on the front foot and has great instinct in and around the opposition box, while he was also praised for his high work-rate against Manchester United in a pre-season friendly this summer. Comfortable using both feet and already boasting good physicality, he – perhaps along with Carvalho – looks best equipped to match Rigg’s development moving forward.