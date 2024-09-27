Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland strengthened their forward line this week with the addition of Aaron Connolly

Régis Le Bris says he has the right level of competition up front following Aaron Connolly's arrival - hinting that Wilson Isidor is likely to challenge for minutes primarily from the left flank.

Connolly joined on a one-year deal earlier this week and though he is not expected to be available for selection until after the upcoming international break, Le Bris says he is in excellent condition and is confident that he can make a big impact at the club. While his arrival adds further competition for Nazariy Rusyn, who is yet to start a league game this season, Le Bris says the level of depth is crucial to Sunderland's hopes. Isidor is part of that puzzle but has featured off the flanks more often that not since his arrival from Zenit on loan.

"What we want to do is build a good level of competition in every position," Le Bris explained.

"So it was clear that for this position of striker, we have Mayenda, Ahmed is injured at the minute and Rusyn. Two players for that position and without strong experience behind them - it was enough. So we needed to recruit, and Aaron was available. I think this is the right level of competition and with this level of competition, many things could happen. We will need these three players in good shape at a good level - I think it is a good number.

"I think the preference of Wilson is to play on the left side, but of course he can play as a nine," Le Bris added.

"I explained when we signed Wilson that he is versatile, he can play as a left winger, right winger, striker. So this is a very useful profile for us. But when we watch him, he wants to drift and slide into the left side because I think this is where he wants to receive the ball. But he is able to play in other positions."

Eliezer Mayenda looks likely to retain his place for the trip to Watford on Saturday, though three games in six days could force Le Bris to trate for the visits of Derby County and Leeds United.

Le Bris had earlier explained that Connolly’s ‘all round’ skillset had been key to the club’s decision to pursue a deal: “He's a good finisher, he can run in behind and he can play short passes and join in the combination play. He can defend with the team, too. I think he has a well-rounded profile. His profile with his experiences is very interesting, too. I don't think it is good for everyone to have the same experiences, and he is very different from the others. I think that he will help the others to learn."