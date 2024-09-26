Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland could welcome two players back to the squad this weekend

Ian Poveda will return to the Sunderland squad at Watford and Régis Le Bris hopes that he could yet be joined by Alan Browne.

Poveda has had a stop-start Sunderland career so far, which Le Bris believes is mainly due to his late arrival in pre season. He has not been part of the last two squads due to a thigh problem but has trained last week and Le Bris believes he can now put those niggling issues behind him. Alan Browne missed the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough with a knee problem but the club were always confident that the issue was not serious and he could yet be involved on Saturday. If not, he should almost certainly be able to feature when Derby County and Leeds United visit the Stadium of Light next week.

"Both Alan and Ian are close to being ready,” Le Bris said.

“With Browney, it will depend how he is feeling but he could be available for Watford. Ian should be available for Watford. Ian had a long period without a team and this can impact you, you can lose a week or two when you feel discomfort. He is in this period at the moment, he needs one or two weeks and maybe one or two good performances on the pitch just to create that feeling of confidence. I am confident in him.”

New signing Aaron Connolly will not be available over the next week as he builds his match fitness, and Le Bris is also not anticipating being able to hand a debut to deadline-day addition Samis Abdul Samed until after the international break. Samed has been recovering from a minor injury and while he is making good progress, Le Bris says the club are not prepared to risk a fresh issue by pushing him too far, too soon.

"I don't know exactly when Salis will be available to play,” Le Bris said. “He is feeling good but with the kind of injury he is coming back from, if he reaches a certain level of intensity [too soon] then it could provoke another injury. At the moment we don't know exactly when he will be fit, but I think it will probably be after the international break."