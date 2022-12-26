The 39-year-old Scotland goalkeeper was hurt in an accidental collision with Steven Fletcher during the 2-2 draw.

The ex-Sunderland keeper has undergone surgery for a broken fibula and tibia but remains in hospital.

Manager Robbie Neilson told heartsfc.co.uk: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with Craig and his young family. It’s been an incredibly distressing time for them, especially at Christmas, and everyone at the club is here to offer them our full support.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images).

“It is obviously a massive blow to lose a player as influential as Craig for the rest of the season but, to be honest, all anyone is thinking of right now is about his wellbeing.