Sunderland boss quotes Lionel Messi in assessment of emerging Black Cats talent

The Sunderland starlet was instrumental in his side’s 6-0 thrashing of Derby County this week.

Sunderland U21s coach Graeme Murty has called for patience when assessing the development of emerging full-back Jenson Jones.

The teenager put in a sublime performance earlier in the week, scoring one goal and assisting another as the Black Cats stuck six past Derby County without reply at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground. Indeed, Jones has been a regular fixture of Murty’s back four this season, and has largely impressed in recent weeks, but his boss is eager for expectations to be tempered somewhat.

Speaking after the final whistle on Monday, he said: “I think everyone is keen to see a snapshot of a player. Jenson has been here a long, long time. Was it Messi who said it took 17 years to become an overnight sensation? What we tend to see is players developing, maturing and coming through at different rates. Some of them physically, some technically, but we have to make sure we are looking over the whole year.

“Jenson is coming on steadily, which you tend to see. We have to make sure, with Jenson, we are careful to nurture his development because, physically, he is behind some of his peers. We have to make sure we support his development in a more long-term way, and set him long-term markers along the way.

“We can, as an industry I feel, be guilty of pushing too hard too soon to say these kids are ready when they might not be. We have to be a little bit more patient and hopefully, in the longer term, it will pay off.”

Monday’s performance was arguably the most dominant that Sunderland’s U21s have recorded this season. Alongside Jones, new signing Aaron Connolly was on the score sheet, as well as fellow first team talent Nazariy Rusyn. The rout was rounded out courtesy of a Tommy Watson brace and a Caden Kelly penalty. The Black Cats’ next outing in the Premier League 2 will be an away trip to face Norwich City on October 25th.