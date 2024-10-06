Sunderland are a team who emphasise the importance of youth more than most. The Black Cats have a staggeringly low average age in their first team squad, and with teenage starlets like Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham shining on a weekly basis, it is unlikely that they are going to turn their back on emerging talent any time soon.

One of the most recent graduates into the first team picture is flying winger Tommy Watson, an immensely exciting prospect who brings to mind summer departure Jack Clarke in a number of ways. The 18-year-old has been a regular fixture of Regis Le Bris’ match day squads this term, and has started to make more frequent cameos from the bench too.

Discussing Watson in a recent press conference, the Sunderland head coach said: "Tommy is still young. Romaine [Mundle] waited for his opportunities behind Jack Clarke, so it's like that. We don't know when this door will be open but you need to work behind the scenes so you are ready for this moment. I think Tommy is working hard, he's now close to the professional team and he has good potential. He needs to wait, learn from these experiences even if they are on the bench.

"He has improved a lot in a short space of time. Now, it is about making sure he settles in and fits into the culture we are building here. He needs to get to know the game model and the way we want the team to operate. That will come with the experiences he gets with us. I think he is very close to the squad, and he will have opportunities during the periods we are going into where we have three games in a week. I am sure he will get opportunities to show what he is able to do.”

And with Watson’s star on the rise, it got us thinking about which U21s players could be the next to follow him into the senior setup at the Stadium of Light. With that in mind, here are 14 names that you should be keeping an eye out for over the coming months.

Trey Ogunsuyi The teenage striker has been in electric form for the U21s, and has already earned himself a couple of match day call-ups from Regis Le Bris this season. One of the hottest prospects currently on the books at the Stadium of Light.

Harrison Jones Another who has been around the first team squad this term, Jones is U21s captain, and looks to be a really exciting talent. Mainly operates as a number 10, but can also play a little deeper, his attacking intent and eye for a pass always impresses.

Luke Bell A commanding centre-back, Bell is strong in the air and composed in possession. Still only 18, he carries himself with the poise of a much more experienced player.