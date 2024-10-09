Former Sunderland striker in 'advanced talks' to enter I'm a Celeb jungle this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The ex-Sunderland star could be set for a stint Down Under.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland striker Ally McCoist is said to be in “advanced talks” to enter the I’m A Celebrity.. jungle this year.

The popular pundit is understood to be in discussions with the hit ITV reality show, as per the Mirror, having twice backed out of an appearance in the past - once in 2019, and then again in 2022. There is growing confidence, however, the 62-year-old could finally fly out to Australia in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source told the Mirror: "Ally has such a huge fan base thanks to his years of commentating and punditry, plus his long stint on A Question of Sport. He'd be great for the jungle - as his wife and kids have been telling him forever - so everyone is really hopeful that this will be the year."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Speaking previously on his decision to turn down the show in 2022, McCoist said: "I'm not a fan of cockroaches. The bit where you jump out of the helicopter or plane at the start - I'd like to do that. But then the rest is downhill. You don't really know until you're there, but I actually think being in the coffin with the rats and snakes - from where I'm sitting right now - I don't think that would bother me that much."

The Scot has also previously admitted his family weren’t best pleased when he said no to the show three years prior. He said: “The kids aren't talking to me at all. The younger ones would love it and the older ones would love it as well. They are going to school and they are getting it off their pals."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCoist is not the first Sunderland-adjacent name to be linked with a stint in the jungle in recent weeks. Ex-Black Cats boss Mick McCarthy has also been touted for a possible appearance as part of a cast that is thought to include the likes of former pop star Tulisa Contostavlos, dancer Oti Mabuse, and Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall.