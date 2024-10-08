The Sunderland, Leeds United and Norwich City stars in the Championship team of the season so far

By Mark Carruthers
Published 8th Oct 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 19:00 BST

Sunderland have been in fine form this season - but who makes it into a stats experts Championship team of the season?

The second international break of the season gives a chance to reflect on what has been an overwhelmingly positive campaign for Regis Le Bris and his Sunderland side.

Friday’s home draw with Leeds United ensured several Black Cats stars will head out on international duty with their side sat at the top of the Championship table after they lost just two of their opening nine games of the season.

As it stands, Le Bris’ side sit level on points with Sheffield United and have a one-point advantage on third placed Burnley, who are one of the sides beaten at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland remained unbeaten in their opening five games on home soil.

With the Black Cats sat proudly at the top of the league, it seems inevitable they will be represented in a WhoScored Championship team of the season so far - but who makes the cut and which other Championship stars make it into the eleven?

WhoScored average rating: 7.1

1. GK: Viktor Johansson (Stoke City)

WhoScored average rating: 7.1 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

WhoScored average rating: 7.2

2. RB: Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough)

WhoScored average rating: 7.2 | Getty Images

WhoScored average rating: 7.3

3. CB: Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough)

WhoScored average rating: 7.3 | Getty Images

WhoScored average rating: 7.2

4. CB: Callum Doyle (Norwich City)

WhoScored average rating: 7.2 | Getty Images

