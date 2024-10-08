The second international break of the season gives a chance to reflect on what has been an overwhelmingly positive campaign for Regis Le Bris and his Sunderland side.

Friday’s home draw with Leeds United ensured several Black Cats stars will head out on international duty with their side sat at the top of the Championship table after they lost just two of their opening nine games of the season.

As it stands, Le Bris’ side sit level on points with Sheffield United and have a one-point advantage on third placed Burnley, who are one of the sides beaten at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland remained unbeaten in their opening five games on home soil.