Sunderland coasted to victory in the Premier League 2 on Monday evening, beating Derby County 6-0 at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground.

The main headline for the Black Cats was the inclusion of recent signing Aaron Connolly, and the Irishman got himself on the score sheet as he completed his first 45 minutes in red and white. The striker streaked away to double Sunderland’s advantage after lively winger Tommy Watson had given them the lead.

After the break, Graeme Murty’s side really started to run riot, with Connolly’s replacement, Caden Kelly, winning and converting a penalty, and the visitors struggling to ever truly lay a glove on their hosts.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Sunderland then indulged in a late flurry of goals, with Nazariy Rusyn heading home a Jenson Jones delivery to make it four before the full-back bagged a strike of his own following some good work from Watson. Watson would then round out an eye-catching performance with his second deep into stoppage time at the end of the contest.

1 . Daniel Cameron - 7 A fairly quiet night for the young goalkeeper, but he dealt with what he had to effectively, and was good value for his clean sheet. Made a really decent stop late on, spreading himself well. Photo: Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales

2 . Tom Lavery - 7 Again, didn't have an awful lot to do against a fairly blunt Derby attack, but didn't put a foot wrong either. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

3 . Zak Johnson - 8 Dependable and assured at the heart of defence, Johnson carries himself with a real maturity, and impressed again against the Rams. | Photo: National World Photo Sales