Alan Browne was left out of the Republic of Ireland squad for October’s Nations League fixtures

Alan Browne has reacted to his omission from Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Republic of Ireland squad.

The Cork-born midfielder has won 37 caps for his country but was left out of the squad for the October round of international fixtures with Hallgrímsson’s team to face Greece and Finland in the Nations League while the Championship comes to a halt.

Browne, however, has been in and out of Sunderland’s squad since signing a three-year deal last summer owing to injury issues. The midfielder will now have some time to recover further during the two-week break.

“I'm not too sure. I spoke briefly with the manager,” Browne responded when asked if he had been given a reason. “He just rang me saying he wasn't going to select me but I didn't really ask questions because I haven't really played anywhere. I was just carrying the knocks, so it would be good to get a bit of rest from it, personally.”

Browne has been joined at Sunderland by Republic of Ireland teammate Aaron Connolly who recently signed for the Black Cats on a one-year deal following his departure from Hull City. The forward has seen his pathway stall somewhat after breaking through at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League and showing a tremendous amount of early promise in the top-flight.

Browne, however, is familiar with Connolly and was asked about his international teammate by decision-makers at Sunderland before he eventually signed. Connolly was named on the bench against Leeds United for the first time since his move to Wearside but didn’t play any part in the game.

“They spoke to me briefly about him,” Browne added on Connolly. “I don't think I was the deciding factor but I spoke well of him. Knowing him from the past and having played with him, there's a top, top player in there, so it's about getting the best out of him.

“He's settling in quite well with the group already, so hopefully, once he gets up to match fitness, he'll be another option for us and a great option at that. Even last season he scored the time, it wasn't too bad, so hopefully, he can add to the strikers who have been firing already.”