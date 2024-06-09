Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland man will miss this summer’s European Championships in Germany

Former Sunderland man Craig Gordon has posted a lengthy reflection after being left out of Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad.

The 41-year-old goalkeeper came off the bench to win his 75th cap in Friday's friendly with Finland and become his country's oldest men's player but has been left out of Steve Clarke’s squad for the European Championships in Germany this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the former Sunderland and Celtic player has refused to rule himself out of international duty in the future after coming back from a serious injury just 18 months ago.

He posted on Instagram: "When I was in the initial stages of my recovery I set myself four goals. The first was to be out of pain. The seriousness of the break made for complications and further procedures. I went through a lot of pain and wanted to be able to live life without it. I did that.

"The second thing I wanted to achieve was to be back on my feet and able to run around the garden and play football with my children. We’ve done that. Many, many times and they won’t let me stop now.

"The third goal I had was to play for Hearts again. This meant a lot to me. I did that competitively in January, having played my first friendly in November, 10 months after I broke my leg. It was a long wait, but I was ready to play the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The last thing I hoped to do was to make the Scotland squad again. And to put myself in a position to be at the Euros. Coming into the provisional squad I knew I hadn’t got the games I needed so I trained harder, I trained well and felt, and still feel, very good. I am of course, so disappointed not to be there

"Playing again for Scotland last night meant I did what I set out to do. And while it wasn’t in the way I wanted, I could never turn down the opportunity to play at Hampden again. Something I have had the honour of doing for over 20 years. The circumstances were tough, it was an extremely emotional night for my family and I. But I’m grateful I got that opportunity. To become the oldest player to play for Scotland, it’s a special record.

"Given how long I’ve been doing this, I’ve experienced so much and I, probably more than others, know all too well, that things don’t always go your way. Decisions go against you. Last night, of all nights, I wished they didn’t but if a nervous 21-year-old could have seen that so many years on, through some big challenges, I’d be there at 41 years old, I think I’d be very happy with that.