There have been some eye-catching deals secured by clubs across the Championship so far this month.

Sunderland are still working hard to add to their promotion-chasing squad as the January transfer window enters its final days.

The Black Cats have only completed one incoming deal so far this month after Roma attacking midfielder Enzo Le Fee reunited with his former Lorient head coach Regis Le Bris at the Stadium of Light. The loan deal that saw the French star agree to spend the remainder of the season on Wearside could become a permanent switch if Sunderland are successful in securing a return to the Premier League. Adding further attacking threat to their ranks is believed to be high on the agenda and there are several forward players being monitored ahead of Monday night’s transfer deadline.

Several of the Black Cats’ promotion rivals have made a number of eye-catching signings with Burnley completing the additions of experienced duo Ashley Barnes and Jonjo Shelvey, Middlesbrough won the race to land Plymouth Argyle star Morgan Whittaker and Sheffield United beat Sunderland to the signings of forward duo Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon.

With just under a week to go in the transfer window, The Echo takes a look at the deals that have been completed across the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers

In: Dion Sanderson - Birmingham, loan, Adam Forshaw - Plymouth Argyle, free Out: Kyle McFadzean - Chesterfield, free, Dilan Markanday - Leyton Orient, loan, Connor O’Riordan - Crewe Alexandra, loan

Bristol City

In: None Out: Rob Atkinson - Portsmouth, loan, Fally Mayulu - Sturm Graz, loan, Kai Naismith - Luton Town, loan

Burnley

In: Oliver Sonne - Silkeborg, undisclosed, Ashley Barnes - Norwich, free, Jonjo Shelvey - Eyupspor, free Out: Michael Mellon - Bradford, loan, Hjalmar Ekdal - Groningen, loan, Hannes Delcroix - Swansea, loan, Han-Noah Massengo - Auxerre, loan, Andréas Hountondji - Standard Liege, loan

Cardiff City

In: Yousef Salech - IK Sirius, undisclosed, Sivert Maansverk - Ajax, loan Out: Joel Colwill - Exeter, loan

Coventry City

In: Jack Burroughs - Kilmarnock, recalled from loan Out: None

Derby County

In: Lars-Jorgen Salvesen - Viking, Matt Clarke - Middlesbrough Out: Sonny Bradley - Wycombe, loan, Ben Radcliffe - Crawley, James Collins - Lincoln, free

Hull City

In: Matt Crooks - Real Salt Lake, undisclosed, Joe Gelhardt - Leeds, loan, Lincoln - Fenerbahce, loan, Nordin Amrabat - AEK Athens, free, Kyle Joseph -Blackpool, Eliot Matazo - Monaco, undisclosed Out: Will Jarvis - Notts County, loan, Ryan Longman - Wrexham, undisclosed

Leeds United

In: None Out: Joe Gelhardt - Hull, loan

Luton Town

In: Christ Makosso - RWD Molenbeek, undisclosed, Isiah Jones - Middlesbrough, Erik Pieters - free agent Out: Joe Taylor - Huddersfield, undisclosed, Bim Pepple - Chesterfield, loan

Middlesbrough

In: Morgan Whittaker - Plymouth, £8m. Ryan Giles - Hull, loan, George Edmundson - Ipswich Town Out: Sammy Silvera - Blackpool, loan, Matt Clarke - Derby County, Micah Hamilton - Stockport County, loan

Millwall

In: Aaron Connolly - Sunderland, free, Tristan Crama - Brentford, undisclosed Out: Romain Esse - Crystal Palace, undisclosed, Tom Bradshaw - Oxford United, undisclosed

Norwich City

In: Lewis Dobbin - Aston Villa, loan, Anis Ben Slimane - Sheffield United, undisclosed, Matej Jurasek - Slavia Prague Out: Christian Fassnacht - Young Boys, undisclosed, Ashley Barnes - Burnley, free, Grant Hanley - Birmingham, free, Archie Mair - Motherwell, loan

Oxford United

In: Ole Romeny - Utrecht, Alex Matos - Chelsea, loan, Tom Bradshaw - Millwall, Michael Helik - Huddersfield Town, Out: Will Goodwin - Wigan, loan, Stephan Negru - Salford City, loan, Louie Sibley - Rotherham, loan, James Golding - Southend United, loan

Plymouth Argyle

In: Michael Baidoo - Elfsborg, Tymeteusz Puchaz - Holstein Kiel Out: Morgan Whittaker - Middlesbrough, £8m, Lewis Gibson - Preston North End

Portsmouth

In: Rob Atkinson - Bristol City, loan, Thomas Waddingham - Brisbane Roar, undisclosed, Hayden Matthews - Sydney FC, undisclosed, Isaac Hayden - Newcastle United, loan Out: Lewis Gibson - Preston, Elias Sorensen - Valarenga

Preston North End

In: Lewis Gibson - Plymouth, Jayden Meghoma - Brentford, loan Out: Jeppe Okkels - Aberdeen, loan, Layton Stewart - FC Thun, loan

QPR

In: Ronnie Edwards - Southampton, loan Out: None

Sheffield United

In: Sam Curtis - Peterborough, end of loan, Ben Brereton Diaz - Southampton, loan, Tom Cannon - Leicester, £10m, Hamza Choudhury - Leicester, loan Out: Ismaila Coulibaly - LASK, Anis Ben Slimane - Norwich, undisclosed

Sheffield Wednesday

In: None Out: Sean Fusire - Carlisle, loan

Stoke City

In: Josh Wilson-Esbrand - Manchester City, loan, Ali Al-Hamadi - Ipswich, loan Out: Tom Cannon - Sheffield United

Sunderland

In: Enzo Le Fee - Roma, loan Out: Zak Johnson - Notts County, loan; Nazariy Rusyn - Hadjuk Split, loan (Hajduk Split).

Swansea City

In: Hannes Delcroix - Barnsley, loan, Cyrus Christie - free Out: Azeem Abdulai - Leyton Orient, undisclosed

Watford

In: James Abankwah - Udinese, loan Out: Antonio Tikvic - Grazer AK, loan

In: Isaac Price - Standard Liege, undisclosed Out: Paddy McNair - San Diego FC, end of loan, Lewis Dobbin - Aston Villa, recalled from loan