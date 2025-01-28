Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been linked with Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo this month.

Sunderland transfer target is Rabbi Matondo is reportedly still “expected” to leave Rangers this month after a proposed move to Coventry City collapsed last week.

The winger was heavily linked with the Coventry Building Society Arena at one point, with a variety of sources suggesting that an agreement was nearing completion despite rival interest from both the Black Cats and Sheffield Wednesday. Writing on his personal X account on Wednesday, journalist Darren Witcoop said: “Coventry are closing in on the loan signing of Glasgow Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo. Fellow Championship sides Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday were also keen on the Welshman.”

Likewise, local outlet the Coventry Telegraph confirmed the Sky Blues’ interest, while also suggesting that any deal could see Matondo “join on an initial loan with a buy option in the region of £2 million in the summer”.

But Coventry’s efforts to sign Matondo ultimately stalled, with Mike McGrath of The Telegraph claiming that issues over “bonus payments/add-ons” derailed the anticipated deal. Since then, it has been unclear as to where the 24-year-old would be playing his football come the end of the window, but a fresh update suggests that an exit is still very much on the cards.

According to a report from Rangers Review, Matondo is “expected” to depart Ibrox between now and next Monday’s transfer deadline, while stating that the attacker “retains strong interest” from the Championship, and that the Gers “remain in talks with multiple suitors”.

Matondo is a product of Manchester City’s youth academy, and has been on the books at Ibrox since 2022, when he signed from German outfit FC Schalke. During his time with the Bundesliga side, he also spent time on loan at Stoke City and Belgian club Cercle Brugge.

Since arriving in Glasgow, Matondo has registered eight goals and 12 assists across 67 outings in all competitions, but the wide man has endured a frustrating campaign this time around, and has managed just 327 minutes of first team action, due in large part to a hamstring injury. Nevertheless, he has returned two goals and two assists in six Scottish Premiership appearances. After having returned to full fitness, however, Matondo has found himself on the periphery of Philippe Clement’s plans in Scotland.

Earlier this month, Pete O’Rourke reported that Sunderland were among the clubs courting the forward, alongside Sheffield Wednesday. At that stage, it was understood that Matondo was closing in on a loan move to mainland Europe.

Last summer, it was reported that Matondo was the subject of failed bids from both Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers. Speaking at the time, Gers boss Clement said: "There are a lot of rumours [linking Matondo with an exit]. We cannot say no to everything, we'll see this week. For the moment, Rabbi will be here with us next week. That's what I want also. But if someone comes with enough money, the club will always be open for talks."