Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been linked with Rabbi Matondo in recent weeks

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Negotiations between Coventry City and Rangers for reported Sunderland target Rabbi Matondo have “stalled”, according to reports.

The Rangers winger has been heavily linked with a move to the Coventry Building Society Arena in recent days, with a variety of sources suggesting that a deal was nearing completion despite rival interest from the Black Cats and Sheffield Wednesday. Writing on his personal X account on Wednesday, journalist Darren Witcoop said: “Coventry are closing in on the loan signing of Glasgow Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo. Fellow Championship sides Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday were also keen on the Welshman.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Likewise, local outlet the Coventry Telegraph confirmed the Sky Blues’ interest, while also suggesting that any deal could see Matondo “join on an initial loan with a buy option in the region of £2 million in the summer”.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

It would appear, however, that Coventry’s swoop for the Wales international has hit something of a snag. According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph: “Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo has been in talks over a move to Coventry City but negotiations have stalled over bonus payments/add-ons, with work to do to get deal completed.”

Matondo is a product of Manchester City’s youth academy, and has been on the books at Ibrox since 2022, when he signed from German outfit FC Schalke. During his time with the Bundesliga side, he also spent time on loan at Stoke City and Belgian club Cercle Brugge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since arriving in Glasgow, Matondo has registered eight goals and 12 assists across 67 outings in all competitions, but the wide man has endured a frustrating campaign this time around, and has managed just 327 minutes of first team action, due in large part to a hamstring injury. Nevertheless, he has returned two goals and two assists in six Scottish Premiership appearances.

After having returned to full fitness, however, Matondo has found himself on the periphery of Philippe Clement’s plans in Scotland, and has been widely expected to leave Rangers for some time now. Earlier this month, Pete O’Rourke reported that Sunderland were among the clubs courting the 24-year-old, alongside Sheffield Wednesday. At that stage, it was understood that Matondo was closing in on a loan move to mainland Europe.

Last summer, it was reported that Matondo was the subject of failed bids from both Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers. Speaking at the time, Gers boss Clement said: "There are a lot of rumours [linking Matondo with an exit]. We cannot say no to everything, we'll see this week. For the moment, Rabbi will be here with us next week. That's what I want also. But if someone comes with enough money, the club will always be open for talks."

Elsewhere, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris delivered an update on the club’s own recruitment plans earlier this week. Speaking in a press conference, he said: “There is nothing [close at the moment]. We’re focused on the next game so there’s nothing to say right now. The market is open with a lot of speculation and rumours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a lot of work behind the scenes but it is difficult to comment on speculation. At the moment we want to reinforce that [striker] position, it's clear, but we have to find the right profile. It's still a question of connection. We can be interested by one profile but on the other side the player has to be connected with us. It's still a meeting and so far it's not done.”