Sunderland are understood to have expressed an interest in Rabbi Matondo.

Sunderland and Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday both “made enquiries” for Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo this month, but the player looks set to join an unnamed European club on loan, according to reports.

The Wales international is a product of Manchester City’s youth academy, and has been on the books at Ibrox since 2022, when he signed from German outfit FC Schalke. During his time with the Bundesliga side, he also spent time on loan at Stoke City and Belgian club Cercle Brugge.

Since arriving in Glasgow, Matondo has registered eight goals and 12 assists across 67 outings in all competitions, but the wide man has endured a frustrating campaign this time around, and has managed just 327 minutes of first team action, due in large part to a hamstring injury. Nevertheless, he has returned two goals and two assists in six Scottish Premiership appearances.

Now fit again, it is understood that the 24-year-old is destined for an exit from Rangers this month, and to that end, Pete O’Rourke reports that Sunderland were among the clubs courting his services. Alongside the Black Cats, Sheffield Wednesday are also credited with an interest, but it looks as if both clubs are set to be knocked back in their efforts.

Instead, O’Rourke states that a deal has been agreed that will take Matondo to mainland Europe on a temporary agreement. At the time of writing, the transfer insider suggests that Welshman’s destination remains undisclosed. Reports from elsewhere suggest that the attacker could be on his way to Serie A, however.

Over the summer, Matondo was the subject of failed bids from both Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers. Speaking at the time, Gers boss Philippe Clement said: "There are a lot of rumours [linking Matondo with an exit]. We cannot say no to everything, we'll see this week. For the moment, Rabbi will be here with us next week. That's what I want also. But if someone comes with enough money, the club will always be open for talks."