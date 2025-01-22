Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland look set to miss out on a deal for Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo

Coventry City are “closing in” on a loan agreement for Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo amid rival interest from both Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday, according to reports.

The Wales international is a product of Manchester City’s youth academy, and has been on the books at Ibrox since 2022, when he signed from German outfit FC Schalke. During his time with the Bundesliga side, he also spent time on loan at Stoke City and Belgian club Cercle Brugge.

Since arriving in Glasgow, Matondo has registered eight goals and 12 assists across 67 outings in all competitions, but the wide man has endured a frustrating campaign this time around, and has managed just 327 minutes of first team action, due in large part to a hamstring injury. Nevertheless, he has returned two goals and two assists in six Scottish Premiership appearances.

Since returning to full fitness, however, Matondo has found himself on the periphery of Philippe Clement’s plans in Scotland, and has been widely expected to leave Rangers for some time now. Earlier this month, Pete O’Rourke reported that Sunderland were among the clubs courting the 24-year-old, alongside Sheffield Wednesday. At that stage, it was understood that Matondo was closing in on a loan move to mainland Europe.

Now, however, it would appear that the attacker is on the cusp of becoming Frank Lampard’s first signing as Coventry boss. Writing on his personal X account on Wednesday, journalist Darren Witcoop said: “Coventry are closing in on the loan signing of Glasgow Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo. Fellow Championship sides Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday were also keen on the Welshman.”

Likewise, local outlet the Coventry Telegraph confirm the Sky Blues’ interest, while also suggesting that any deal could see Matondo “join on an initial loan with a buy option in the region of £2 million in the summer”.

Last summer, it was reported that Matondo was the subject of failed bids from both Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers. Speaking at the time, Gers boss Clement said: "There are a lot of rumours [linking Matondo with an exit]. We cannot say no to everything, we'll see this week. For the moment, Rabbi will be here with us next week. That's what I want also. But if someone comes with enough money, the club will always be open for talks."

Elsewhere, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris delivered an update on the club’s own recruitment plans earlier this week. Speaking in a press conference, he said: “There is nothing [close at the moment]. We’re focused on the next game so there’s nothing to say right now. The market is open with a lot of speculation and rumours.

“There is a lot of work behind the scenes but it is difficult to comment on speculation. At the moment we want to reinforce that [striker] position, it's clear, but we have to find the right profile. It's still a question of connection. We can be interested by one profile but on the other side the player has to be connected with us. It's still a meeting and so far it's not done.”