Sunderland won 1-0 at Pride Park on Tuesday night but a hugely controversial decision dominated the headlines afterwards

Wilson Isidor's goal against Derby County on Tuesday night was ruled because the striker was ruled to impact the attack from an offside position, The Echo understands.

Isidor thought he had put the Black Cats 2-0 ahead in the second half at Pride Park when he crashed an effort in off the underside of the bar, with the officials seemingly deciding to initially award the goal. But after consultation with the officials, the referee Sam Allison disallowed the goal around a minute later.

There was widespread confusion from fans and pundits as to what had happened, with both head coaches after the game admitting that they were not sure what the offence was. Régis Le Bris thought it must have related to an offence in the closing stages of the move, while Paul Warne wondered if one of his players was adjudged to have been fouled.

However, sources have told The Echo this morning that the goal was indeed disallowed because Isidor was ruled to have been in an offside position when the ball was played forward over the top of the Derby County defence by Jobe Bellingham. Though it was Enzo Le Fée who eventually made the first contact with the pass from Bellingham, the officials judged that Isidor's run impeded Ebou Adams' attempts to challenge the Sunderland midfielder. Le Fée then teed up Isidor, who went on to score. Sources say the officials were then in consultation for a period and once it was ruled that Isidor had interfered with play, the goal was ruled out.

Replays show it was a very close offside decision, though the officials believed it was the right one. Thankfully from a Sunderland perspective, it had no impact on the final result as they defended well for the closing stages of the game.