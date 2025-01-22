Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been tipped as the best developmental destination for the young attacker

Sunderland would be the best transfer option for Oxford United youngster Tyler Goodrham, according to Carlton Palmer.

Sunderland, Leeds United, Coventry City and Swansea City are said to be keen on a deal for the 21-year-old Oxford United attacker, who has netted three times in 25 Championship games so far this season for the U’s. He has also chipped in with seven assists.

Goodrham broke into Oxford United’s team in League One three seasons ago and has since made 125 appearances for the club, scoring 18 times. He has also played 157 times in all competitions across his professional career so far, netting on 24 occasions.

However, EFL pundit and former Leeds United player Palmer has tipped Sunderland as the best location for Goodrham should he move during the January transfer window. He said: “Oxford star Tyler Goodrham is attracting a lot of attention from the likes of Leeds United, Coventry City, Sunderland and Swansea.

“All of these clubs are keeping an eye on the attacking midfield player, who is only 21, and regarded as one of the best young talents in the English Football League. “He has been impressive at Oxford over the last couple of seasons, hence the interest from these clubs, and the Republic of Ireland International has been a key player for Oxford this season.

“He has made 28 appearances and contributed seven goals and assists across all competitions. He has been very influential for Oxford since breaking through the academy and into the first-team. He enjoyed a breakout campaign when Oxford got promoted from League One, making 57 appearances, scoring ten goals and providing five assists this season.

“Goodrham has carried on with his impressive form in the Championship, which is catching the eye of all the top clubs, and a move to a team pushing for promotion may be too tempting for him. Gary Rowett’s side sit 15th in the Championship, six points clear of the relegation zone, but losing Goodrham would be a significant blow to their survival hopes.

“Having said that, the team have had to adjust to life without the midfielder after his appeal against a red card in the FA Cup clash against Exeter was rejected. It would be disappointing to lose the player, but he is a talented attacking midfield player. It is interesting, the way Leeds play, jumping forward, the way that Sunderland play, I would think that either of those two clubs would suit the way that he plays.

“Perhaps Sunderland, with the way that they play with the young players, might just be the best move for him and knowing the way that Sunderland do bring players in, develop them, and help them move on, Sunderland could be the best move for the player.”

Sunderland are thought to be on the hunt for attacking reinforcements to bolster their promotion push during the January window. The Black Cats are next in action against Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light this Saturday in the Championship after Tuesday’s win against Derby County.