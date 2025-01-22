Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are preparing to sanction Nazariy Rusyn’s loan departure this month

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Nazariy Rusyn is in talks to leave Sunderland in the January transfer window.

Rusyn was left out of the Sunderland squad for the second game in succession as the Black Cats won 1-0 at Derby County on Tuesday night, with youngster Trey Ogunsuyi preferred on the bench. Le Bris confirmed that there is no injury issue with the Ukrainian striker and that he is assessing his options.

The 26-year-old’s departure is not imminent at this point but is now looking increasingly likely. Sunderland are working hard to try and add another striker before the transfer deadline, which would limit Rusyn’s opportunities even further.

“It is possible something could happen there,” Le Bris said.

“We are having many conversations at the minute about his journey and the options we could find for him. As I have said before, it is very important to combine the two ideas – the purpose of the club and the team, and the purpose of the player. Sometimes, some of the players need minutes, and I think, for him, it could be a good opportunity to do something different.

“I don’t know at the minute whether it will be a loan or a permanent, because it is too early to say.”

It could be a busy end to the window in terms of outgoings, with Abdoullah Ba and Jewison Bennette also likely to depart. While currently still in Le Bris’s plans, Adil Aouchiche could also leave the club.