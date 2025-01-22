Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derby County almost rescued a point with an improved second-half performance against Sunderland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby County boss Paul Warne was pleased with his team’s second-half performance at Sunderland but admitted that they had been punished for a tentative opening 45.

Warne said that he felt the Black Cats had a ‘really good chance’ of making the top two after Eliezer Mayenda’s first-half goal secured all three points for the visitors. Derby had some good chances to equalise in the second half and dominated the game after Warne switched to an attacking formation, though Sunderland also had a goal controversially ruled out for offside in the latter stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn't have any fit centre backs today, we had two left backs and a central midfielder in the back three," Warne said.

"I thought they were the highlight of a first half in which we were too edgy on the ball. The second half we were a lot better, Corey [Blackett-Taylor] came on and got crosses in and then, I've been going on about wanting a target nine for about two-and-a-half years. They get you up the pitch, they're a threat when the crosses come in. Given that he was about 60% fit, I thought Lars-Jorgen Salvesen caused all sorts of problems and another day one of those headers goes in. I'm an old-fashioned guy who loves wingers who go on the outside and cross, and you need people in the box for that.

"I just think our performance second half was much better, you play with personality and then the fans get behind you. I honestly think that at our best, especially at home, it's hard for anyone to beat us. Sunderland are an automatic-promotion contender and they're playing like one, and I thought we rattled them second half. It just wasn't enough and they deserved the points, I've no problem with that. But we went toe to toe for large periods."

Warne praised the squad that Sunderland have built over recent windows, highlighting the pace and athleticism that they have built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What I really like about them is that they've recruited really well and they're all at an age where they can run,” he said.

“Their main players don't pick up many injuries and that enables them to pick a regular team which is great for a manager, and it allows the players to get consistency and from that belief.

"And they also have pace, which I love. At times tonight when we got stretched it wasn't from unbelievable rotations, which they can do, it was from athleticism. When you go for them, they've got real pace on the counter and that's scary. We were almost laughing looking at the pace they had in the last game, and that always give you an outlet. They've got a really good chance, and they have the ignorance of youth. What UI mean by that is they don't have any fear of losing because that comes to you later in life, they have a freshness about them. They seem to be using the same players in most of the games and that's testament to the physical department."