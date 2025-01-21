Clinton Morrison blasts EFL officials after bizarre Wilson Isidor incident during Derby vs Sunderland
Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has blasted the decision to disallow Wilson Isidor’s goal against Derby County at Pride Park.
The Black Cats won 1-0 but saw what looked to be a perfectly good goal chalked off by referee Sam Allison. Neither Enzo Le Fee nor Isidor were offside and there was no foul in the build-up.
“You tell me why,” Morrison said on Sky Sports. “Because the goal should have stood. He's gone over to the bench and celebrated, then they said he disallowed the goal. He was onside, they showed the replay, it's a great ball. The goal was given, it was pointed, it's a good ball. They watched it again, Le Fee does well here. Tell me if there's a foul in this build-up.
“No foul whatsoever at all. Isidor puts it into the net, into the net, under the side of the crossbar, goes and celebrates. There's no VAR here, the referee had pointed back to the spot, the ball was on the spot. Look, he's onside, so why has it not stood, the goal?
“Oh, please tell me this, because I'm confused there. He's not offside. The assistant flag's down, all the way. All the way down, he puts it in the net, the referee looks at his assistant, the assistant goes, goal stands, he goes and celebrates, then they disallow the goal. Could be the fourth official. That's the only thing that you can think of, because he pointed, there was a celebration. If the referee needs the fourth assistant to where he is on the touchline, wow.”
